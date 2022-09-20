Apple Watch Ultra Orders Delayed for Some Customers

The all-new Apple Watch Ultra launches this Friday, but some customers who ordered the watch have seen their estimated delivery date pushed back by Apple. It's unclear how many customers are affected or what the reason for the delays is.



MacRumors has received emails from multiple readers with orders that have been delayed in the United States. In one case, an order estimated for delivery by September 29 is now expected to arrive by October 12, while another order with a September 29 to October 6 estimated delivery range was pushed back to October 4 to October 11.

Apple Watch Ultra pre-orders began September 9 ahead of a September 23 launch. While not reflected on Apple's website yet, some orders have been marked as shipped via UPS's tracking tool, with U.S. shipments passing through Anchorage, Alaska and Louisville, Kentucky as usual on their way to their final destinations.

Inspired by the "most extreme activities" like hiking and scuba diving, the Apple Watch Ultra features a rugged design with a 49mm titanium case, a larger display with a flat sapphire crystal cover, new bands designed for the outdoors, water resistance up to a depth of 100 meters, a customizable bright orange "Action" button, up to 60 hours of battery life with an upcoming low power mode, dual-frequency GPS support, and more.