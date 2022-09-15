Snapchat Becomes Latest Popular App to Introduce iOS 16 Lock Screen Widget

Snapchat has become the latest mainstream app to adopt support for iOS 16's new Lock Screen widgets. Snapchat's new Lock Screen widget allows users to quickly jump into their conversation with their best friend and displays their current streak with them.



Snapchat today also introduced new Chat Shortcuts that make it easier for users to filter unread messages, missed calls, and replies to stories within the app. Chat Shortcuts will also remind users to wish one of their friends a happy birthday in the event they forget. Snapchat also introduced Question Stickers and the availability of Snapchat on the web.