Apple Releases Safari 16 With Tab Group Start Pages, Cross-Device Syncing for Website Settings, Strong Password Updates and More
Apple today released Safari 16, with the new update bringing some macOS Ventura features to macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur while we wait for the October launch of the new operating system.
Safari 16 includes Tab Group start pages, support for pinned tabs in Tab Groups, and Tabs in the sidebar. The update also includes cross-device syncing for website settings, and strong password editing for adjusting your passwords to meet various site-specific password requirements.
Safari 16 introduces new features, even faster performance, and improved security, such as:
- Tab Group start pages let you add different background images and favorites for each Tab Group
- Pinned tabs in Tab Groups enable you to pin frequently visited websites for each Tab Group
- Tabs in the sidebar let you see a list view of your open tabs
- Settings you've set for specific websites now sync across devices
- Strong password editing lets you adjust strong passwords to meet website-specific requirements
-
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
The update also addresses several WebKit vulnerabilities that could track users through web extensions, lead to arbitrary code execution, and lead to UI spoofing. None of these vulnerabilities were known to have been actively exploited, but it is still worth updating to the new browser to get the Safari 16 functions.
