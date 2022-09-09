You Can Now Play the Classic Game 'Quake' on Apple Watch

by

Popular 1996 shooter Quake 1 has been ported to all kinds of devices, and now it's even able to run on the Apple Watch. YouTuber MyOwnClone in late August ported Quake to the Apple Watch Series 5, with the game offering touch screen and Digital Crown controls.


In a post on Hacker News, MyOwnClone explains that he built the port on top of existing ports for iOS and Mac, with lots of tweaks to get it to work within the watchOS framework. It runs at 60 frames per second with a 640x480 resolution, and it can run at a higher resolution with a lower framerate.

The port is available on GitHub, with a demonstration and more information on the build process available on YouTube. Installing the game on an Apple Watch will require code compiling with a Mac, Xcode, and the copyrighted Quake assets.

DFZD
DFZD
41 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Ok, but can it run Crysis?

emulator
emulator
39 minutes ago at 11:37 am
No, you still cannot play it on a tiny screen. This is a nerd demo, nothing else.

szw-mapple fan
szw-mapple fan
31 minutes ago at 11:44 am

Why is this newsworthy?
Because it‘s interesting for people interested in tech to see how far CPU/GPU tech has progressed over all these years, especially when a game like this used to need something like an iMac to run.

cateye
cateye
22 minutes ago at 11:53 am
It's newsworthy because breaking s--- is interesting. I appreciate the skill required to apply technology in ways that its creators never intended. Coming up with oddball solutions to problems no one asked to solve is how you learn to approach far more complex real problems with creativity.

t0rqx
t0rqx
36 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Why is this newsworthy?

gpat
gpat
32 minutes ago at 11:44 am

Ok, but can it run Crysis?
It's hard to benchmark the GPU on an Apple watch, but I wouldn't be surprised if it was equivalent to a Crysis-era GeForce.



