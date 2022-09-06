Anker Launches New 30W Nano 3 USB-C Charger and Bio-Based Charging Cables

Popular accessory brand Anker today is announcing a pair of charging accessories, led by a new 511 Nano 3 USB-C charger using the company's latest GaN technology. The Nano 3 packs 30 watts of charging power into a package that's just barely larger than Apple's paltry 5-watt USB-A charger and 70% smaller than Apple's 30-watt USB-C charger.



Equipped with folding prongs for travel portability and protection, the Nano 3 is available in five color options: black, white, blue, green, and purple. It also includes Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology to intelligently monitor temperature and adjust charging output to prevent overheating. With PowerIQ 3.0 and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) support, it delivers optimized fast charging to a range of devices.

The Anker Nano 3 charger launches today on Amazon with a normal price of $22.99 in the United States, but there is a 10% launch discount good through September 19.

Left to right: Apple 30W USB-C charger, Anker Nano 3 30W USB-C charger, Apple 5W USB-A charger Left to right: Apple 30W USB-C charger, Anker Nano 3 30W USB-C charger, Apple 5W USB-A charger

To complement the Nano 3, Anker is also launching new eco-friendly color-matched USB-C to Lightning and USB-C to USB-C cables in 3-foot and 6-foot lengths.

Engineered to stand up to over 20,000 bends in the lab, the new Anker 541 Lightning and 543 USB-C cables claim an industry-first eco-friendly design with the cable exteriors made of 40% bio-based materials derived from plants like corn and sugarcane. A color-matched cable wrap made of the same material also helps keep the cable tidy. Finally, the cables use 90% less plastic in their packaging with a pulp-based inner tray and 100% recyclable packaging paper with soy ink printing.

The 541 USB-C to Lightning cable is MFi certified, and when paired with a sufficiently powerful charger like the Nano 3, it can charge an iPhone 13 from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. The 543 USB-C to USB-C cable features E-Marker chips to allow for communication between connected devices and chargers and supports up to 100 watts of charging power.

The new bio-based cables are also launching today with the 541 Lightning versions priced at $18.99 for a 3-foot cable and $21.99 for a 6-foot cable and the 543 USB-C versions priced at $16.99 (3-foot) and $19.99 (6-foot).

Anker will also be selling bundles of the Nano 3 with the matching 6-foot USB-C to Lightning cable for $37.99, but only in white and purple.