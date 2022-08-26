Deals: Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad Drops to Best-Ever Price of $279.99 ($49 Off)

Amazon has marked down Apple's 10.2-inch iPad to a new all-time low price today, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model available for $279.99, down from $329.00. You can get both the Silver and Space Gray at this price, with fastest delivery options estimated around September 1.

This sale beats the previous record low price by around $20. The tablet is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, and shipping estimates have begun to slip so be sure to visit Amazon soon if you're interested.

