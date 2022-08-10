Deals: Apple's 2022 iPad Air on Sale for $559 on Amazon ($40 Off)

Amazon is discounting Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air (2022) down to $559.00 in four colors, from $599.00. This deal has been applied automatically and does not require a coupon code.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in Blue, Pink, Purple, and Space Gray at this price, and Starlight is slightly higher at $569.99. We've tracked a better deal on the 2022 iPad Air earlier in the year, down to around $549, but today's deal on Amazon has been far more consistent of a sale and it's still a solid second-best price.

Apple updated the iPad Air lineup this past March, with the M1 chip, new color options, Touch ID, and a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.