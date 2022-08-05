Deals: HomePod Mini Now Available for $89.99 in Yellow and Blue

Following last week's introduction of a rare deal on the blue HomePod mini, B&H Photo now has the yellow color also on sale for $89.99, down from $99.00. As of now, only blue and yellow are being discounted and only B&H Photo has the discount, with free expedited shipping available for both options.

This still isn't an all-time low price on the HomePod mini, but it remains the only major markdown that we've seen on the speaker this year. The last major discount was during the 2021 holiday season, and since then deals have been nearly nonexistent. If you're interested in either the blue or yellow version of the HomePod mini, be sure to visit B&H Photo before the sale ends.

