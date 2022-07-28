Backbone Releases PlayStation Edition Game Controller for iPhone

The new controller was created in partnership with Sony and inspired by the design of the PS5's wireless DualSense controller, including transparent button faces. The controller is priced at $99.99 in the United States and is available to order starting today in a white color matching the PS5 console, in addition to a black option.
Backbone says the controller is compatible with all iPhones, with an adapter included in the box for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Users can simply snap an iPhone into the controller and begin playing PlayStation games via the PS Remote Play app, or games on the App Store, Apple Arcade, Xbox Remote Play, and more.
The controller connects to and is charged by the iPhone via Lightning, and there is an additional Lightning connector for pass-through charging. The controller also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a button for capturing screenshots and game clips, and a button to open the Backbone app. The controller can be collapsed/folded when not being used.
Customers who purchase the Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller can receive some perks, such as a free one-month subscription to Apple Arcade if they have not already subscribed to the service, along with three months of Discord Nitro for free and more.
iPhones have already supported PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers via Bluetooth since the release of iOS 14.5 last year.
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition.
Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged."
Apple ...
In the M2 MacBook Air, Apple has replaced an Intel-made component responsible for controlling the USB and Thunderbolt ports with a custom-made controller, meaning the last remnants of Intel are now fully out of the latest Mac.
Earlier this month, the repair website iFixit shared a teardown of the new MacBook Air, revealing a look inside the completely redesigned machine. One subtle detail...
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes.
iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch...
While the iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, Apple has been transitioning many of its devices to USB-C in recent years.
Apple now offers USB-C ports on every Mac that it currently sells, ranging from the MacBook Air to the Mac Pro. Other devices with a USB-C port include the 2018 and newer iPad Pro, 2020 and newer iPad Air, sixth-generation iPad mini, Studio Display, and Pro...
Apple had a Mac Pro featuring the M1 Apple silicon chip ready to ship and launch to customers "months ago," but has ultimately decided to wait for the "M2 Extreme" Mac Pro later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed.
In an interview with YouTuber Max Tech, Gurman said that Apple likely held off on the M1 Mac Pro to wait for the more high-end and powerful version with the "M2...
A chip expert who worked for Apple for nine years has left the company to join rival Samsung, Business Korea reports. Kim Woo-Pyeong, according to the report, worked for Apple since 2014 after working for Texas Instruments and Qualcomm in prior years. The report is vague on what Kim's responsibilities were at Apple, only saying he was a semiconductor expert. Apple uses a wide range of...
