Apple's First Store With Dedicated Pickup Area in UK Opens This Week

by

Apple today shared a preview of its new Brompton Road store in London, which opens to the public this Thursday, July 28 at 4 p.m. local time.

Apple Brompton Road Apple Pickup
Apple Brompton Road is the first Apple Store in the UK with a dedicated Apple Pickup area for customers to pick up their products ordered on Apple's online store.

Apple has rolled out a dedicated pickup area in a handful of stores since late 2021, including Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza in New York City, Apple The Grove in Los Angeles, Apple Rosenthaler Straße in Berlin, Apple Myeongdong in Seoul, and a few others.

Apple Brompton Road Front
Other design aspects of Apple Brompton Road include floor-to-ceiling windows along the facade, a unique curved timber ceiling, terrazzo flooring, a mirrored ceiling above the Forum area for Today at Apple sessions, a dozen Sicilian ficus trees with seating at the base of each planter, and more. Apple says the store is powered by 100% renewable energy.

Apple Brompton Road is located in London's busy Knightsbridge neighborhood alongside many other flagship retailers, including the department store Harrods. Apple says the store has over 200 employees who collectively speak more than 45 languages.

Apple Brompton Road Inside
"We are thrilled to open Apple Brompton Road in London, a city teeming with energy, history, and cultural diversity," said Apple's retail chief Deirdre O'Brien. "The store's focus on creativity gives our incredible team members the perfect space to share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world."

On July 30, four Apple Fitness+ trainers will join Apple's head of fitness technologies Jay Blahnik for an in-store Q&A session at Apple Brompton Road, followed by a three-kilometer walk and five-kilometer run in nearby Hyde Park.

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
3 hours ago at 06:55 am
Did not know that wasn't a thing everywhere.

Generally I wish they would bring (back?) check out counters like every damn store in existence. I don't go a lot but every time I do, I feel like an Idiot trying to find a "Genius" that is free and I can "bother" with taking my money. "Sorry, I can't but someone will be with you shortly. SMILEY FACE".

Same with getting support actually. They tell you to sit down wherever in the store and you hope, they did not forget about you. Last time i was sitting under some random decorative tree at the store, watching "Geniuses" having a chat with one another wondering if they will ever take my case. I don't understand why they do not have a dedicated area where you sit down and a display shows you which Number is next or whatever.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
3 hours ago at 07:04 am
Finally. But I wish they would bring back counters for everything, rather than making customers hunt down a "genius" and shoving other people away in order to get any help with every little thing. Did the Burberry lady made that mess? I forgot her name.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BellSystem Avatar
BellSystem
3 hours ago at 06:59 am
Thank god. I am so sick of placing an online order and having to wait 30 minutes for someone to "be right with me".
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
imnotthewalrus Avatar
imnotthewalrus
3 hours ago at 07:17 am

Finally. But I wish they would bring back counters for everything, rather than making customers hunt down a "genius" and shoving other people away in order to get any help with every little thing. Did the Burberry lady made that mess? I forgot her name.
Angela Ahrendts. She all but destroyed Apple Retail.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
2 hours ago at 07:57 am
Please make all the stores like this because it’s ridiculous how it’s set up now. And the fact that I have to find a genius to pay for something is ridiculous. Just make a pick up and checkout counter and make it easy for others. I just get everything shipped to me because I dislike the way things are done in the stores. It’s confusing if you don’t go often.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mookc1 Avatar
mookc1
3 hours ago at 06:58 am
All of the stores need this! One IDENTIFIED space to go to to pick up online orders. Nothing worse than the screener at the front of the store directing traffic. That is the bottleneck in the store at International Plaza in Tampa.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
