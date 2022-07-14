Deals: Apple's 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Hit All-Time Low Prices on Amazon

by

In the wake of Prime Day we aren't tracking as many discounts as we were earlier in the week, but Amazon is offering a handful of solid markdowns on the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup today. These include multiple all-time low prices on the 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro.

14-inch MacBook Pro

You can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro (8-Core M1 Pro/512GB) for $1,799.00 in Silver and Space Gray, down from $1,999.00. This is a solid second-best price on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and there's a slight shipping delay with estimated delivery of around July 23 for Silver and August 2 for Space Gray.

14 inch macbook pro deal blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,799.00

For a higher-end model, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. This is an all-time low price on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and at this time it's only available in Silver.

$250 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,249.00

16-inch MacBook Pro

Moving to the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, we're tracking an all-time low price on the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro, priced at $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in both colors, with Space Gray running low on stock as of writing.

16 inch macbook pro deal blue

$250 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $2,249.00

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,449.00, down from $2,699.00. At $250 off, this is the best price you'll find online for this version of the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro.

$250 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,449.00

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

avichou Avatar
avichou
18 minutes ago at 06:43 am
you gotta be crazy if you are willing to grab the mba m2 lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

jony ive 2021 imac feature 2

Apple Ends Partnership With Former Design Chief Jony Ive

Tuesday July 12, 2022 2:28 pm PDT by
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times. Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Read Full Article395 comments
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature

iPhone 12 Pro vs. 14 Pro: New Features to Expect If You've Waited to Upgrade

Tuesday July 12, 2022 8:25 am PDT by
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations. As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Read Full Article96 comments
apple watches prime day

Amazon Prime Day: Rock-Bottom Prices Hit Nearly Every Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Model

Tuesday July 12, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions ...
Read Full Article14 comments
iOS 16 Preview

iOS 16 Public Beta: Seven New Features to Check Out on Your iPhone

Monday July 11, 2022 12:28 pm PDT by
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages. To get the iOS 16 public beta, sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program directly on your iPhone. Given that iOS 16 is still in ...
Read Full Article21 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Monday July 11, 2022 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Read Full Article125 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Support on iOS for All U.S. Users, Premium Users Globally

Monday July 11, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
YouTube today announced that it has begun rolling out picture-in-picture support for all iOS users in the United States, allowing iPhone and iPad owners to close the YouTube app when watching a video and continue to view the content in a small pop-up window while doing other things on their devices. Picture-in-picture support has previously available to YouTube premium subscribers in the...
Read Full Article103 comments