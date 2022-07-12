Amazon Prime Day: Get an AirTag 4-Pack for $84.99 ($14 Off) and AirTag Loop for $9 ($20 Off)
Amazon-owned Woot has some Prime Day deals of its own today, offering low prices on the AirTag 1-Pack and 4-Pack in new condition. These come with a one year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty and you can get free standard shipping if you're a Prime member.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The AirTag 1-Pack is priced at $24.99, down from $29.00, and the AirTag 4-Pack is priced at $84.99, down from $99.00. Compared to Amazon's own sales, these are both matches of previous all-time low prices on the AirTag.
You can pair your new AirTag with all-time low prices on official Apple accessories for the AirTag on Amazon, which has the AirTag Loop for just $9.00 in three colors, down from $29.00. The Leather Key Ring is priced at $19.00 in two colors, down from $35.00.
Although anyone shopping on Woot can get this deal, shoppers should remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get many Prime Day deals on Amazon itself. You can sign up for Prime if you don't have it yet on Amazon.
Check out our article on The Best Apple Deals for Amazon Prime Day to stay up to date with this summer's big shopping event.
