Apple Expands Revamped Apple Maps Experience to New Countries

The revamped and improved Apple Maps experience is now live for users in France, New Zealand, and Monaco, according to ‌Apple Maps‌ enthusiast Justin O'Beirne. The new ‌Apple Maps‌ experience brings with it more accurate and faster naivagtion, improved imagery with three-dimensional landmarks and locations, and detailed views of roads, shopping malls, and more.



On a related note, according to O'Beirne, cycling directions for ‌Apple Maps‌ now covers 49 states. Apple maintains a list of where ‌Apple Maps‌ features are available by location on its website, but the latest locations have yet to be added.