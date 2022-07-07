2023 Wall Calendar Highlighting Apple's Major Software Announcements Launched on Kickstarter

Relay FM co-founder Stephen Hackett this week launched a new Kickstarter campaign for his 2023 Apple History Calendar, which highlights notable Apple software announcements over the years and features custom photos of Apple products each month.



"These dates cover everything from Apple's earliest software to the latest and greatest versions of macOS, iOS, iPadOS and more," wrote Hackett, in a post on his Apple-focused blog 512 Pixels. "The calendar also includes a wide range of first-party software titles from iLife and iWork to things like Cyberdog and Rhapsody."

The custom wall calendar measures 20 inches by 13 inches when hanging on a wall with a thumbtack or pin. Each month features a custom photo of an Apple product or accessory shot by Hackett, such as a wheel for the Mac Pro tower shot at Apple Park.

Kickstarter backers who pledge $32 or more will receive the wall calendar and some extra perks. Hackett says the calendars will be printed in and shipped worldwide from his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, with estimated delivery in November 2022. More details are available on the Kickstarter page for the project

Hackett is a well-known Apple podcaster and blogger and successfully launched a similar 2022 Apple Hardware Calendar on Kickstarter last year.