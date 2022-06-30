Fuel Purchases Directly Within Apple CarPlay to Be Available This Fall

Drivers will be able to preauthorize fuel purchases directly within Apple CarPlay starting this fall (via Reuters).



The feature, first mentioned in a developer session at WWDC earlier this month, will allow ‌CarPlay‌ users to use apps to navigate to a pump and preauthorize a fuel purchase. Fuel companies will offer individual apps that users will need to install on their iPhone to be available in Apple ‌CarPlay‌. Entering payment credentials in the ‌iPhone‌ app ahead of time will allow users to activate a pump and quickly purchase fuel directly from the ‌CarPlay‌ UI.

Gasoline firm HF Sinclair told Reuters that it plans to adopt the new ‌CarPlay‌ functionality. "We are excited by the idea that consumers could navigate to a Sinclair station and purchase fuel from their vehicle navigation screen," Jack Barger, the company's senior vice president of marketing said. Likewise, P97 Networks CEO Donald Frieden told Reuters that he has taken calls from oil companies that want to make their apps available in ‌CarPlay‌.

Apple has opened up more app categories for ‌CarPlay‌ over time, such as parking, electric vehicle charging, and food ordering. Driving task apps for logging business trip mileages will also become available alongside fuel apps later this year. Fuel purchase apps will be available in Apple ‌CarPlay‌ when iOS 16 officially launches in the fall.