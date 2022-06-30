Apple Stores Will No Longer Offer 'Delivery With Setup' as Enjoy Files for Bankruptcy
Delivery startup Enjoy today filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), less than one year after raising over $250 million in growth capital and going public on the stock market.
Founded by Apple's former retail chief Ron Johnson, Enjoy provided what it called a "commerce-at-home experience" with at-home delivery and setup of tech products. In select U.S. cities, customers ordering Apple products through Apple's online store or the Apple Store app could choose "Delivery with Setup" during checkout and have an Enjoy employee deliver and set up the products at their home, free of charge.
In an earlier SEC filing, Enjoy said it would be pausing at-home delivery and setup of Apple products in the U.S. beginning July 1 in order to "focus on its business priorities." Given the bankruptcy filing, the service may be permanently ended.
Johnson joined Apple as Senior Vice President of Retail Operations in 2000 and helped to pioneer the concept of the Apple Store and the Genius Bar. He left Apple in 2011 to become CEO of retail chain JCPenney, but the company struggled financially under his leadership and he was fired in 2013, one year before he founded Enjoy.
Top Rated Comments
I had no idea this service was free. Probably would have considered....but I dont need much help setting up a laptop and maybe that was the problem.
[Note to politicized mods....I said the words CV19 in a context about a business going under during that time but made no comments about CV19 or its policies]
Unless the article is missing key information, at home delivery and setup of Apple products was the business priority. Stopping doing the core business activity is not what I would call focussing.