iPhone Users Can Now Swap to Any Android 12 Phone With Google's 'Switch to Android' iOS App

Google today announced that support for its Switch to Android app on iOS is rolling out to all Android 12 smartphones, which means iPhone users can now take advantage of the app's transfer features to swap over to any device that supports Android 12.



Prior to now, the Switch to Android app for the ‌iPhone‌ was limited to Google's own Pixel phones, so it worked with a limited number of devices.

‌iPhone‌ users who purchase an Android device can link their ‌iPhone‌ to the Android smartphone over WiFi or through a Lightning to USB-C cable. Data that includes apps, photos, contacts, and messages can be copied over for a more seamless transition.

Google accompanied the new support for Android 12 devices with a blog post on why ‌iPhone‌ users should switch over to an Android smartphone, highlighting features like the Messages app and Gboard, Google Meet, Google Play, Android privacy protections, Home screen customization, and more.

Apple has its own Move to iOS app for Android devices, which is the counterpart to Google's app. Designed for Android switchers, it allows for the transfer of messages, contacts, calendar events, photos, and more.