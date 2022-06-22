Apple's Junk Message Reporting Now Covers SMS for Select U.S Carriers in iOS 16

With the second iOS 16 beta, Apple is expanding the built-in "Report Junk" feature in the Messages app to cover SMS/MMS messages, allowing spam messages to be reported to select carriers in the United States.



If you long press on an SMS/MMS message in the Unknown Senders section of the Messages app in ‌iOS 16‌, you can select the "Report Junk" option. Using this option lets you report a message as junk, sending it to Apple and Verizon and deleting the message.

"Report Junk" was previously available for iMessage, with junk iMessages able to be reported to Apple, but the new option also covers SMS/MMS messages and makes it easier to report spam directly to carriers.