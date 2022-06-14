Deals: Get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for Best-Ever Price of $229

The 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE has dropped to $229.00 on Amazon today, down from $279.00. You can get this deal in Gold Aluminum with Starlight Sport Band, Silver Aluminum with Abyss Blue Sport Band, and Space Gray Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the first time in a few weeks that we've seen the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE return to this all-time low price. All three models are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.

The 44mm GPS model is also seeing an all-time low price, but stock has dwindled and caused a shipping estimate of mid-July. It's available for $229.00 as well, down from $309.00, only in Silver Aluminum with Abyss Blue Sport Band.

