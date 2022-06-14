Adobe Lightroom 5.4 Update Adds Ability to Edit Video, New Adaptive Presets and Mask Options

by

Adobe today updated its Lightroom apps for Mac and iOS, bringing a set of new image editing features as well as the ability to edit video for the first time.

video editing lightroom
With the release of version 5.4 for Mac and 7.4 for iOS, Lightroom now enables you to edit videos using the same controls that are used for photos. You can trim videos, adjust color and exposure, and apply presets optimized for video.

Meanwhile, Adobe has added a new class of AI-powered adaptive presets that allow you to perform one-click edits to the sky or subject in photos, while a new Preset Amount Slider gives you the ability to control the intensity of a preset.

compare view lightroom
Elsewhere, there's a new Red Eye Removal feature that automatically finds and removes red eyes with a single click, and a new Compare view lets you compare photos side-by-side.

There are also more than 50 new, handcrafted premium presets designed for videos, portraits, and live concert photos, and the community-based Discover section is now searchable, allowing you to more easily find topics of interest as well as photographers you'd like to follow.

discover search lightroom
Also new in this version is a new Invert Mask option that lets you invert masks at both the group and component levels, and you can also now choose to Duplicate & Invert masks.

In addition, the Select Sky and Select Subject AI masks can now be copied and pasted to other photos and they will be recomputed automatically, so there's no need to manually apply the new masks to each photo.

Lightroom for Mac is available through Adobe's Creative Cloud 1TB Lightroom plan for $9.99 per month, or through its 20GB and 1TB Photography plans, which bundle Photoshop and Lightroom together and cost $9.99 and $19.99 per month, respectively.

Lightroom for iPhone and iPad can be downloaded from the App Store for free and include several in-app premium storage subscription options starting from $1.99 per month for 40GB.

Tag: Adobe Lightroom

Top Rated Comments

joshwenke Avatar
joshwenke
36 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Anyone else miss Aperture?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
37 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Excellent! Lightroom continues to evolve with outstanding features. I use LR every day.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ipados 16 stage manager

Apple Explains Why Stage Manager is Limited to M1 iPads in New Statement

Friday June 10, 2022 7:46 pm PDT by
One of iPadOS 16's key new features is Stage Manager, which allows users to resize apps into overlapping windows for an improved multitasking experience. Stage Manager also fully supports an external display, allowing users to work with up to four apps on the iPad and up to four apps on the external display simultaneously. To the disappointment of some users, Stage Manager is limited to iPad ...
Read Full Article1032 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With macOS Ventura

Friday June 10, 2022 12:30 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday introduced macOS Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Mac. Set to come out this fall, macOS Ventura is currently available to developers, so we thought we'd take a deep dive to show MacRumors readers all of the new features that are in the update. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Our latest YouTube video highlights...
Read Full Article122 comments
top stories 11jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC Recap of iOS 16, New MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More

Saturday June 11, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Whew, what a week! We're still recovering and trying to absorb all of this week's WWDC announcements, as in addition to jam-packed segments devoted to Apple's various operating systems, we also got some new hardware with the introduction of the M2 chip and a couple of new Macs running it. We'll have the next several months to dig through Apple's software updates before they launch to the...
Read Full Article16 comments
apple tv ipad mini pencil deal

Deals: Apple TV Drops to Record Low of $129.99 as iPad Mini and Apple Pencil 2 Match All-Time Lows

Sunday June 12, 2022 5:08 am PDT by
The latest models of the Apple TV have dropped to record-low prices on Amazon, beating previous lows by $20, while the latest iPad mini and the Apple Pencil 2 have also matched all-time low prices in a weekend sale. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article65 comments
2016 12 inch macbook feature

Apple's Rumored 12-Inch MacBook Could Be Pro Model With M2 Pro and M2 Max

Friday June 10, 2022 6:27 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Thursday reported that Apple is considering launching an all-new 12-inch notebook at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Gurman said it is unclear if the 12-inch model would be a low-end MacBook or a higher-end MacBook Pro. Twitter user "Majin Bu" has since claimed that the model will be a new 12-inch MacBook Pro that may be equipped with Apple's next-generation M2...
Read Full Article240 comments
iphone 14 dummy 2

Hands-On With iPhone 14 Models Showing New Sizes and Camera Design Updates

Monday June 13, 2022 11:40 am PDT by
Prior to the launch of new iPhone models, case makers often create dummy models based on leaked schematics and specifications. We've known about the design of the iPhone 14 lineup for some time now, and this week, we got a set of dummy units to see the design updates for ourselves. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Because there's a lot of money in having a case...
Read Full Article151 comments
2012 retina macbook pro apple website

10 Years Ago Today: Apple Announces First MacBook Pro With a Retina Display

Saturday June 11, 2022 2:27 pm PDT by
Today marks the 10th anniversary of Apple announcing the first MacBook Pro model featuring a higher-resolution Retina display. Introduced at WWDC 2012, the 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro introduced a much thinner design compared to the previous model, as Apple removed the built-in Ethernet port, FireWire port, and CD/DVD drive. The notebook was still equipped with two Thunderbolt ports, two...
Read Full Article209 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Five Useful Features Coming to iPhone on iOS 16

Friday June 10, 2022 11:27 am PDT by
While the headline feature of iOS 16 is the ability to customize the Lock screen with new fonts, widgets, and more, the update will include several other useful features on the iPhone, with five of our favorite additions highlighted below. iOS 16 is currently in beta for Apple developers only, but Apple said a public beta will be available at some point in July. iOS 16 will be released for...
Read Full Article38 comments