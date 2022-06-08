Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max With Improvements to Automatic Switching

Following the WWDC 2022 keynote this week, Apple has released a new beta firmware for several AirPods models, including the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Apple says the beta firmware includes improvements to Automatic Switching and various bug and stability fixes. The new beta firmware has a version number 5.0 and build number 5A5282d, up from 4.4 and 4E71.



Apple says AirPods beta firmware enables development of AirPods-related features on iOS and macOS and allows Apple to debug issues.

Apple Developer Program members can access the beta firmware on the More Downloads page of Apple's developer website, complete with installation instructions. The beta firmware does not appear to be available for the first-generation AirPods.

To install the beta firmware, Apple says developers need an iPhone running the iOS 16 beta, a Mac running the macOS Ventura beta, Xcode 14 beta, and supported AirPods. Developers must pair the AirPods with an iPhone, connect the iPhone to a Mac with a Lightning cable, launch Xcode 14 beta on the Mac, navigate to Settings → Developer, and choose Pre-Release Beta Firmware under the AirPods Testing section.

Apple says it may take up to 24 hours for the beta firmware to be received and installed on AirPods. Once installed, Apple says the beta firmware will continue to run on the AirPods until an updated non-beta software version is released. Any additional beta software updates will be automatically received in the interim.

(Thanks, Robert Bentley!)