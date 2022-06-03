Satechi Introduces New USB-C Slim Dock for 24-Inch iMac With Enclosure for External SSD

Satechi today launched the USB-C Slim Dock accessory for the 24-inch iMac, priced at $149.99. For a limited time, you can save 20 percent on this accessory by entering the code IMAC20 at checkout, dropping the price of the dock to $120.00.
The USB-C Slim Dock was designed to fit the 24-inch iMac and provides a built-in enclosure to add external storage to the iMac, as well as easier access to various ports. These ports include 1x 10 Gbps USB-C data port, 1x 10 Gbps USB-A data port, 2x USB-A 2.0 ports, micro/SD card reader slots, and a built-in NVMe/SATA enclosure.
The NVMe/SATA enclosure lets you add external storage to your 24-inch iMac, which is not possible to do internally on this iMac lineup. The accessory fits M.2 NVMe SSDs or M.2 SATA SSDs within a small slot underneath the USB-C Slim Dock.
The dock comes in silver and blue color options, matching the respective colors of the 24-inch iMac. You can get the USB-C Slim Dock on Satechi's website for the discounted price of $120.00 today, just remember to enter the code IMAC20 at checkout. This deal will last through June 13 before it expires.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
decent price. I was thinking $100 but $120 is not bad