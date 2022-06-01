Only the Pro Models in iPhone 14 Lineup Will Feature Upgraded A16 Chip, Another Report Says

by

Apple's next-generation A16 chip will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple
In a report focused on global smartphone production, TrendForce briefly mentioned that Apple plans to launch four new iPhone 14 models in the second half of 2022, but said that only the Pro models will be equipped with Apple's latest processor.

The report lines up with information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in March claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature an A16 chip, with the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models to remain equipped with an A15 chip. In an April edition of his newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman agreed that standard iPhone 14 models are "likely to stick to the A15 from last year or a variant of it."

Gurman said that "beyond trying to make the Pro stand out," ongoing chip shortages may have contributed to Apple's decision to limit its upcoming chip to the iPhone 14 Pro models. This would differ from Apple's current strategy of equipping all flagship iPhones with the same chip. For example, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are all equipped with the same A15 chip.

Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 14 lineup at its usual September event, barring any significant supply chain disruptions.

Top Rated Comments

DeftwillP Avatar
DeftwillP
57 minutes ago at 08:33 am

Hopefully, the prices for regular iPhone 14 and 14 Max should drop since it's using last years A15 chip. It would not any make sense if prices remains the same.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max version is the one to get this year.
hahahahahahahahahahaha......no. We think you're gonna love it though.
/timcook
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AFDoc Avatar
AFDoc
45 minutes ago at 08:45 am

This should not be allowed..because this way Apple will tax their consumers even more
the 14 model , no redesign, no new SoC, probably no big camera improvements, but the asking price i bet will be the same as the 13 last year and for the 14 Max will be 100$ more
So, again, you are getting the same phone as last year but also the same starting price...and i would not be surprised if doing so they will increase the price for the Pro line-up because.. the differences in camera, SoC, promotion, pill shape and so on
So why people would buy the 14 instead of the iphone 13 that is cheaper ?!
Don't buy it...your non problem solved.

Why they would buy the new 14 over the 13? There will be other improvements to the new model... you may not like them but others may. Just by the pro model every year and you're good.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 08:30 am
Hopefully, the prices for regular iPhone 14 and 14 Max should drop since it's using last years A15 chip. It would not any make sense if prices remains the same.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max version is the one to get this year.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
55 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Come to think of it, wouldn’t it make more sense if the regular model gets the A16 and the Pro’s get the A16X? It would market better than using last year’s chip.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Freida Avatar
Freida
1 hour ago at 08:27 am
It has plateaued anyway. The advancements are in camera these days and even that slowed down a bit
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hcherry Avatar
hcherry
57 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Yeah, it feels like we're stuck in the land of marginal improvements for now. I'd be curious if they're able to squeeze out some meaningful battery life updates though.

Otherwise, I'm just hoping the iPhone mini is allowed the live on, maybe as the next SE iteration. #unpopulardreams
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

