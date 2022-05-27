Amazon to Permanently Disable Cloud Cam, Offers Affected Customers a Free Blink Mini and Echo
Amazon today announced that it is dropping support for its Cloud Cam indoor security camera, which launched in 2017. In an email, Amazon said customers will no longer be able to use the Cloud Cam and all companion apps starting December 2, 2022.
Cloud Cam users will be able to download any video recordings until December 2, 2022, at which point all video history will be deleted, according to Amazon's email.
Amazon said it has decided to focus its efforts on other smart home technologies, including its Ring and Blink lines of products. Amazon is offering Cloud Cam owners a complimentary Blink Mini indoor security camera, a one-year Blink Plus subscription plan, and a fourth-generation Echo smart speaker, with affected customers to receive an email with further details on how to redeem these products before December 2.
It's unclear if owners of multiple Cloud Cams will receive multiple Blink cameras, or only one. We've reached out to Amazon for comment.
Amazon launched the Cloud Cam alongside its Amazon Key service in 2017. Together, the Cloud Cam and Amazon Key has allowed Amazon Prime members in select U.S. cities to have their order securely delivered inside their home when they are not home. When the Cloud Cam is disabled later this year, it will no longer work with Amazon Key.
Both the Cloud Cam and Blink cameras are not compatible with Apple's HomeKit platform.
