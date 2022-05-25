Beats Unveils Limited-Edition Studio Buds in Collaboration With Fashion Brand 'Daily Paper'

Apple-owned Beats today introduced new limited-edition Studio Buds designed in collaboration with Amsterdam-based, African-inspired fashion brand Daily Paper.



In a tweet, Beats said the custom Studio Buds are inspired by Daily Paper's spring/summer 2022 clothing collection, which celebrates hip-hop culture from the 1970s to 1990s. The earbuds have a white, black, and red color scheme with Daily Paper branding.

The limited-edition Studio Buds will be available to order this Thursday, May 26, but Beats did not provide any specific availability information. Pricing was also not disclosed, but the standard Studio Buds retail for $149.99 in the United States, and limited-edition Beats typically retail for the same price as standard Beats.

Beats Studio Buds launched in June 2021, with standard color options including white, pink, gray, blue, black, and red. The wireless earbuds feature a compact round design without any "stems" dropping below the ears, active noise cancellation with up to five hours of listening time per charge, hands-free "Hey Siri" support, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, Find My support, and a USB-C wired charging case.