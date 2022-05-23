Reddit App 'Apollo' Gets Major Update With New Notification Experience

Popular Reddit client Apollo today received a notable update that overhauls the notification experience. The app now features custom subreddit watchers that provide alerts when content you're interested in is posted, plus it supports alerts for trending posts in your preferred subreddits.



For those who often use the Reddit Remind Me bots, Apollo now has an option to schedule a notification for a post you want to revisit for an update. The app includes a rebuilt inbox notifications experience, plus there are customizable notification sounds.

In addition, there are 10 new icons to choose from, plus a number of other smaller tweaks and bug fixes. The entire set of notes for the update are available below.

- Brand new, completely redesigned notification experience

- Introducing custom subreddit watchers. Incredibly powerful, you can now create filters and have Apollo watch for interesting content in your favorite subreddits, and get a notification as soon as a matching post exists. So you'll never again miss out on a fascinating discussion about your favorite character Mark in your favorite TV show subreddit, or about PS5 or Xbox sightings in your city's subreddit, or about the squirrels being posted in r/aww. It's so unbelievably handy.

- Trending subreddit posts. With a tap you can turn on trending post notifications for subreddits of your choosing, so when a post in your favorite subreddit does super well, Apollo will send you a little notification to brighten your day

- Remind Me In... tired of summoning "remind me bots" in comments? Apollo can now easily schedule a notification for a post you want an update on, so you can know to come back when OP posts the juicy update they promised

- Completely rebuilt inbox notifications (post replies, comment replies, messages, mentions)

- Probably the best set of icons ever added to Apollo. An absurdly talented crew of designers created some of Apollo's best icons for this update, and guess what, there's like literally 10 of them, ready to make your home screen shine

- A bunch of new custom notification sounds. You can even have A-P-O-L-L-O being typed on a mechanical keyboard as your notification sound!

- Added Video Deblurinator feature/setting which helps with videos not appearing blurry for the first few seconds

- Added option to hide media controls by default when opening media viewer

- Improved album/gallery loading speed

- On profiles can sort user comments and post by time period now

- Greatly improved efficiency with enormous images

- Added option to paste Reddit URL into Search tab search bar to open that link

- Fixed issue where users could be sorted incorrectly in subreddits list

- Option to share watchers via a URL

- Can long-press on Search tab to quickly go to the search bar

- Can long-press on Posts tab to quickly jump to the Jump Bar

- Tweaked Apollo logo for Safari extension

- Fixed bug where it looked like you could edit the text of what you were replying to

- Playback speed options for YouTube videos using API

- Fixed bug where sometimes titles weren't selectable in Select Mode

- Added option to completely hide blocked users

- Fixed missing "Open in YouTube" setting

- Fixed Markdown formatting for long lists of subreddits in comments

- Added pretty icons for long-pressing notification actions

- Underscores can italicize/bold in Markdown editor now

- Fixed bug with favorited users

- Fixed bug where some URLs wouldn't open properly

- Fixed linking of some strange subreddit shortlinks

- Fixed bug where underscores in links could load weirdly in Apollo

- Fixed Open in Apollo redirect loop

- Improved some icons in comment composer

- Fixed weird animation when upvoting a comment with a Wikipedia link

- Fixed bug where custom gestures and Markdown tables could conflict

- Fixed bug where some table-heavy posts could crash (mostly in r/LeagueOfLegends)

- Keyboard opens faster when commenting

- Fixed bug with Face ID/Touch ID

- Fixed bug where the pulsing "live sort" icon for comments would stop animating

- Fixed bug with some Reddit shortlinks

- A ton of other small little improvements

Apollo is free to download from the App Store, but more functionality can be unlocked through Apollo Pro or Apollo Ultra purchases. Apollo Pro is priced at $4.99 as a one time purchase, and Apollo Ultra is priced starting at $0.99 per month.