Reddit App 'Apollo' Gets Major Update With New Notification Experience

by

Popular Reddit client Apollo today received a notable update that overhauls the notification experience. The app now features custom subreddit watchers that provide alerts when content you're interested in is posted, plus it supports alerts for trending posts in your preferred subreddits.

Apollo for Reddit Feature
For those who often use the Reddit Remind Me bots, Apollo now has an option to schedule a notification for a post you want to revisit for an update. The app includes a rebuilt inbox notifications experience, plus there are customizable notification sounds.

In addition, there are 10 new icons to choose from, plus a number of other smaller tweaks and bug fixes. The entire set of notes for the update are available below.

- Brand new, completely redesigned notification experience
- Introducing custom subreddit watchers. Incredibly powerful, you can now create filters and have Apollo watch for interesting content in your favorite subreddits, and get a notification as soon as a matching post exists. So you'll never again miss out on a fascinating discussion about your favorite character Mark in your favorite TV show subreddit, or about PS5 or Xbox sightings in your city's subreddit, or about the squirrels being posted in r/aww. It's so unbelievably handy.
- Trending subreddit posts. With a tap you can turn on trending post notifications for subreddits of your choosing, so when a post in your favorite subreddit does super well, Apollo will send you a little notification to brighten your day
- Remind Me In... tired of summoning "remind me bots" in comments? Apollo can now easily schedule a notification for a post you want an update on, so you can know to come back when OP posts the juicy update they promised
- Completely rebuilt inbox notifications (post replies, comment replies, messages, mentions)
- Probably the best set of icons ever added to Apollo. An absurdly talented crew of designers created some of Apollo's best icons for this update, and guess what, there's like literally 10 of them, ready to make your home screen shine
- A bunch of new custom notification sounds. You can even have A-P-O-L-L-O being typed on a mechanical keyboard as your notification sound!
- Added Video Deblurinator feature/setting which helps with videos not appearing blurry for the first few seconds
- Added option to hide media controls by default when opening media viewer
- Improved album/gallery loading speed
- On profiles can sort user comments and post by time period now
- Greatly improved efficiency with enormous images
- Added option to paste Reddit URL into Search tab search bar to open that link
- Fixed issue where users could be sorted incorrectly in subreddits list
- Option to share watchers via a URL
- Can long-press on Search tab to quickly go to the search bar
- Can long-press on Posts tab to quickly jump to the Jump Bar
- Tweaked Apollo logo for Safari extension
- Fixed bug where it looked like you could edit the text of what you were replying to
- Playback speed options for YouTube videos using API
- Fixed bug where sometimes titles weren't selectable in Select Mode
- Added option to completely hide blocked users
- Fixed missing "Open in YouTube" setting
- Fixed Markdown formatting for long lists of subreddits in comments
- Added pretty icons for long-pressing notification actions
- Underscores can italicize/bold in Markdown editor now
- Fixed bug with favorited users
- Fixed bug where some URLs wouldn't open properly
- Fixed linking of some strange subreddit shortlinks
- Fixed bug where underscores in links could load weirdly in Apollo
- Fixed Open in Apollo redirect loop
- Improved some icons in comment composer
- Fixed weird animation when upvoting a comment with a Wikipedia link
- Fixed bug where custom gestures and Markdown tables could conflict
- Fixed bug where some table-heavy posts could crash (mostly in r/LeagueOfLegends)
- Keyboard opens faster when commenting
- Fixed bug with Face ID/Touch ID
- Fixed bug where the pulsing "live sort" icon for comments would stop animating
- Fixed bug with some Reddit shortlinks
- A ton of other small little improvements

Apollo is free to download from the App Store, but more functionality can be unlocked through Apollo Pro or Apollo Ultra purchases. Apollo Pro is priced at $4.99 as a one time purchase, and Apollo Ultra is priced starting at $0.99 per month.

Tags: Apollo, Reddit

Popular Stories

apple ar headset concept 1

Apple's Headset Said to Feature 14 Cameras Enabling Lifelike Avatars, Jony Ive Has Remained Involved With Design

Friday May 20, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
Earlier this week, The Information's Wayne Ma outlined struggles that Apple has faced during the development of its long-rumored AR/VR headset. Now, in a follow-up report, he has shared several additional details about the wearable device. Apple headset render created by Ian Zelbo based on The Information reporting For starters, one of the headset's marquee features is said to be lifelike...
Read Full Article157 comments
iPhone 14 Purple Lineup Feature

Will the iPhone 14 Be a Disappointment?

Saturday May 21, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
With around four months to go before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup, the overwhelming majority of rumors related to the new devices so far have focused on the iPhone 14 Pro, rather than the standard iPhone 14 – leading to questions about how different the iPhone 14 will actually be from its predecessor, the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected...
Read Full Article366 comments
sony headphones 1

Sony's New WH-1000XM5 Headphones vs. Apple's AirPods Max

Friday May 20, 2022 12:18 pm PDT by
Sony this week came out with an updated version of its popular over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we picked up a pair to compare them to the AirPods Max to see which headphones are better and whether it's worth buying the $400 WH-1000XM5 from Sony over Apple's $549 AirPods Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First of all, the AirPods Max win out when it comes ...
Read Full Article185 comments
studio display 3

Apple's Rumored 27-Inch Mini-LED Display Now Said to Launch in October

Friday May 20, 2022 8:07 am PDT by
Apple now plans to release a new 27-inch display with mini-LED backlighting in October due to the Shanghai lockdown, which has resulted in production of the display being delayed, according to display industry consultant Ross Young. In a tweet, Young said Apple is in the process of moving production of the display from Quanta Computer to a different supplier and/or location, resulting in a...
Read Full Article153 comments
HomePodandMini feature green

Kuo: Apple to Release New HomePod in Late 2022 or Early 2023

Friday May 20, 2022 8:55 am PDT by
Apple is working on an updated version of the HomePod that could come in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that there "may not be much innovation in hardware design" for the new HomePod, and there is no word on what size the device will be and if it will be a HomePod mini successor or a larger speaker. Apple would ...
Read Full Article203 comments
airtag purple

Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on AirTag, AirPods 3, and iPads

Friday May 20, 2022 8:01 am PDT by
Solid markdowns on the AirTag, AirPods 3, and a few iPad models were introduced this week, and below you'll find all of the best deals of the past few days that are still available to purchase. AirTag Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. What's the...
Read Full Article3 comments