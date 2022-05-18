Apple Introduces New Professional Training Courses and Certifications

Apple today announced new training courses and certifications to help IT professionals learn how to support and manage Apple devices in the workplace.



From today, updated professional training and certifications for IT support and management are available from Apple in a redesigned, online, and self-paced format. Users are now able to demonstrate their abilities with two new courses and exams to earn certification from Apple in Apple Device Support, and Apple Deployment and Management.

The Apple Device Support course teaches the tools, services, and best practices used by help desk professionals, technical coordinators, or service providers for an organization's Apple devices using around 14 hours worth of articles and guided exercises. The Apple Deployment and Management course takes these skills further, covering how to configure, manage, and secure Apple devices using mobile device management (MDM), teaching users how to develop a deployment strategy and use Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager.

The new courses are sequential and build on a user's skills as they progress, with new certification exams available to demonstrate competence at each level with corresponding digital badges. Each exam costs $149, with vouchers available from the Mac Admins Foundation for applicants in financial need. The Apple Professional Training courses are now available at training.apple.com.