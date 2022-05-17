Eve Launches First Outdoor Camera With HomeKit Secure Video

Eve Systems today announced the availability of its Eve Outdoor Cam, which is the first outdoor HomeKit-enabled camera that supports the HomeKit Secure Video feature.



First introduced at CES, the Eve Outdoor Cam is a floodlight cam that features a black metal frame and an opaque white glass for the lighting component, along with IP55 water and dust resistance. It features a 1080p camera with a 157 degree field of view, and it is able to be wall mounted with a three-axis hinge.

The Outdoor Cam works in the dark thanks to integrated infrared night vision that works up to 26 feet away, and it supports two-way communication through the built-in microphone and speaker.

‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ capabilities are included in iCloud+, which is priced starting at $0.99 per month. With ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ support, the Eve Outdoor Cam can save 10 days of video, plus it is privacy focused and footage is fully encrypted regardless of whether you're viewing the camera footage locally or remotely using a home hub.

There are also useful AI detection features, so users can receive notifications when motion is detected, and through ‌‌HomeKit Secure Video‌‌, the camera can detect people, animals, vehicles, and package deliveries for tailored alerts.

The $0.99 per month 50GB ‌iCloud‌ plan supports one ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ camera, while the 200GB plan priced at $2.99 per month supports up to five. With the highest-end 2TB ‌iCloud‌ plan priced at $9.99 per month, an unlimited number of ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ cameras can be used. Footage stored from a ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ camera does not count against ‌iCloud‌ storage limits.

The Eve Outdoor Cam can be purchased from the Eve website for $250.