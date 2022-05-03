Firefox 100 Brings HDR Video and Other Features to Mac

by

Firefox today announced the launch of Firefox 100, the newest version of the popular browser that serves as an alternative to Safari and Chrome. Firefox 100 brings new features for both mobile devices and the desktop to enhance the browsing experience.

mozilla firefox banner fixed
On Macs, Firefox 100 supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) video for higher-fidelity video content. The feature requires a Mac with an HDR-compatible display that's running macOS 11 or later. Also new to the desktop, there are subtitles and captions when using Picture-in-Picture mode. Subtitles and captions are available on websites that support the WebVTT format, such as YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video.

A new language switching feature allows Firefox to detect a device's language preference and ask whether a user would like to switch to their preferred language, and credit card autofill functionality has now expanded to the UK, France, and Germany.

As for iOS devices, the update brings clutter-free history and clutter-free tabs for better organization, plus it includes new browser wallpapers for personalization. The history feature groups history items by the original item, so you can, for example, find all the websites you visited under a specific search term. History is also now searchable.

To cut down on tab clutter, Firefox for iOS will now focus on recent tabs in the tab tray to make it easier to swap between what's current. When a tab hasn't been visited in 14 days, it is moved to an "inactive state" in the tab tray. In that situation, the tab is available, but out of the way until you need it.

The updated version of Firefox for Macs can be downloaded from the Firefox website, and the iOS version can be downloaded from the App Store. The iOS features will be available later this week.

Tag: Firefox

Top Rated Comments

BeefCake 15 Avatar
BeefCake 15
38 minutes ago at 06:07 am
Awesome stuff, keep them coming!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
31 minutes ago at 06:15 am
wonderful! Firefox should have been the #1 browser in this world. I love Firefox. They are always welcoming new features.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bollman Avatar
bollman
15 minutes ago at 06:30 am
Although not perfect, I switched to Firefox recently, mostly because I'd hate to see it go and everything web would go down the Chromium path.
There is a dire need for competition in browsers, for the openness of the web. You can thank me later ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
27 minutes ago at 06:18 am
I'm a devout Firefox user but it's not clear how much longer Mozilla can keep the project going with their market share in the single-digits and still falling. It'll be a sad day if and when they finally discontinue development.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheOldChevy Avatar
TheOldChevy
15 minutes ago at 06:31 am
I am really impressed by the work done by Mozilla Foundation. Really.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bustycat Avatar
Bustycat
10 minutes ago at 06:35 am

Maybe Elon would want to invest in it? Can't hurt to ask
And then a Tweet Now button will be added next to the Save to Pocket button...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

after steve background

'After Steve' Examines the Tensions That Led to Jony Ive's Departure From Apple

Sunday May 1, 2022 2:07 pm PDT by
Tripp Mickle, a technology reporter who recently moved from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, is releasing a new book on Apple this week, entitled "After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul," and an adapted excerpt of the book was shared today that provides a look at the tensions between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that ultimately led to Ive's departure. ...
Read Full Article340 comments
Apple Watch Body Temperature Finished

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 7 Missed Body Temperature Monitoring Due to Algorithm Problems, but Feature Could Still Come to Series 8

Sunday May 1, 2022 3:53 am PDT by
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Read Full Article170 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - April 2022

Friday April 29, 2022 12:36 pm PDT by
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more. Subscr ...
Read Full Article88 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Reaches Up to $399 Off in New Sales on Amazon

Tuesday April 26, 2022 5:20 am PDT by
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article45 comments
iphone 14 front glass display panels

iPhone 14 Pro Display Panels Reveal New Pill-and-Hole Design Replacing Notch

Thursday April 28, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced. Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...
Read Full Article233 comments