Apple Pay Promo Offers Mother's Day Deals

With Mother's Day approaching on Sunday, May 8, Apple today shared a series of Apple Pay promotions that are aimed at providing savings on gifts for mothers. Discounts are outlined below.

1-800 Flowers - $15 off when spending $39.99 or more with the promo code APPLEPAY.

- $15 off when spending $39.99 or more with the promo code APPLEPAY. Apoktheke - 20 percent off fragrances, body care, and more with promo code APPLEPAY.

- 20 percent off fragrances, body care, and more with promo code APPLEPAY. Zazzle - 25 percent off personalized gifts, decor, and more with promo code APPLEPAY2022.

‌Apple Pay‌ must be used for all of the purchases to get the discount, and the offers are valid through May 8, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The discounts cannot be combined with other promotions.

In addition to providing ‌Apple Pay‌ discounts, Apple has also put together a Mother's Day gift guide with Apple product suggestions for mothers such as iPads, iPhones, and the Apple Watch.