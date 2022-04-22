Apple Launches Repair Program for Apple Watch Series 6 Blank Screen Issue

Apple today launched a repair program for the Apple Watch Series 6 to address an issue that can cause a small percentage of the devices to exhibit a permanently blank screen.



This problem impacts the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6, and affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021. Apple says that Apple Watch Series 6 owners can use the serial number checker on the website to determine whether their devices are eligible for the repair program.

Devices that have been impacted by this issue will be repaired free of charge by Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

The program covers eligible Apple Watch Series 6 models for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.