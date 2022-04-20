Samsung Battery Technology Adapted From EVs Could Boost iPhone Battery Life
Samsung is planning to use a battery production technique normally used for electric vehicles to create more energy-dense smartphone batteries, in a move that could improve the battery life of future iPhone models, The Elec reports.
Image via iFixit
Samsung SDI, Samsung's battery and energy division, intends to use a production technique it currently uses to make fifth-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) to manufacture batteries for tablets and smartphones, according to sources speaking to The Elec
. Rather than the wound jellyroll method that is often used to make rechargeable batteries, the EV method stacks battery materials in layers to increase energy density by over 10 percent without taking up any more internal space.
The company is said to be modifying production lines in South Korea to be able to manufacture the new batteries, and it has already built a pilot line for the stacking method in China. The Elec proposes that Samsung could be seeking to win orders from Apple for the new type of battery. Samsung SDI has supplied batteries for MacBook and iPad models in the past, but has never manufactured batteries for iPhones. Currently, Apple's main battery supplier is China's Amperex Technology.
Apple currently uses an L-shaped multi-cell battery in the iPhone, where multiple batteries are connected to make the best use of internal space and increase battery life. Batteries with higher energy density could allow Apple to move away from the multi-cell design, free up internal space, and make the iPhone lighter without sacrificing battery life, or retain the same design and moderately increase battery life.
