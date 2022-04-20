Apple Launches DJ Mixes in Spatial Audio on Apple Music

Apple today announced DJ mixes in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music (via TechCrunch).



Apple said that the launch of DJ mixes in spatial audio brings listeners into an immersive audio experience with "multidimensional sound and clarity." The company added that spatial audio is the "natural next step" in ‌Apple Music‌'s commitment to sound and DJ mixes following the launch of a program based on technology from Shazam that identifies and compensates all of the individual creators involved in making a DJ mix.

"The response to spatial audio from both subscribers and creators has been incredible, and we're thrilled to expand this innovation in sound," ‌Apple Music‌'s global head of dance and electronic music, Stephen Campbell, said in a statement.

Detroit-based DJ and producer Jeff Mills headlines the launch of DJ mixes in spatial audio with an exclusive hour-long mix titled "Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix," which also officially relaunches ‌Apple Music‌'s One Mix series, a showcase of the world's top DJs and producers.

New DJ mixes will be added monthly, and as part of the announcement, ‌Apple Music‌ also debuted 15 "Boiler Room" mixes that were captured at nightclubs, festivals, and raves in spatial audio for the first time, with more spatial audio sessions set to be released throughout the year.