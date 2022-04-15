Continuous AFib Monitoring Coming to Fitbit Watches Following FDA Approval
Fitbit owner Google this week came a step closer to rivaling the health features of Apple Watch after the FDA approved its new algorithm for continuously monitoring users' heart rate rhythms.
Like Apple Watch, Fitbit devices with a heart-rate monitoring capability include an ECG app that must be manually run by the user to check for irregular rhythms, which can be a sign of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a potentially serious heart arrhythmia condition. AFib affects nearly 33.5 million people globally, and individuals with AFib have five times higher risk of stroke.
For several years, the Apple Watch has had one up on rival smartwatches by including an irregular rhythm notifications feature, which occasionally checks heart rhythm in the background and sends a notification if an irregular heart rhythm is identified that could potentially be atrial fibrillation (AFib). Upon receiving a notification, users can then launch the ECG app and perform a more comprehensive 30-second test by placing their finger on the Digital Crown to generate an ECG waveform.
Google's new PPG (photoplethysmography) algorithm works similarly by passively monitoring heart rhythm in the background overnight and whenever the user is resting, making for a potentially more capable life saver.
The clinical validation for Fitbit's PPG algorithm is supported by data from the landmark Fitbit Heart Study, which launched in 2020 and enrolled 455,699 participants over five months. The study was conducted entirely virtually during the pandemic, making it one of the largest remote studies of PPG-based software to date. Data presented at the 2021 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions found that the Fitbit PPG detections correctly identified AFib episodes 98% of the time, as confirmed by ECG patch monitors.
Google says the new PPG-based algorithm and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature will soon be available to consumers in the U.S. across a range of heart-rate enabled Fitbit devices.
Apple plans to further bolster the health smarts offered by Apple Watch this year, with a new body temperature monitoring sensor expected to feature in the Apple Watch Series 8. As part of watchOS 9, Apple is also planning to improve its existing atrial fibrillation detection feature with a new capability to measure how long a person is in a state of atrial fibrillation across a certain period.
Popular Stories
Apple today unveiled the 10 winning photos from the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge that the company launched earlier this year.
"Strawberry in Soda" by Ashley Lee, from San Francisco, U.S.A. Entrants were able to submit unedited macro photos shot on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max straight from the camera, but photos edited through Apple's Photos app or third-party software were...
Apple is still planning to add body temperature monitoring and new health features to the Apple Watch this year, despite experiencing development problems with blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring, in addition to multiple new features in the iPhone's Health app, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Apple has reportedly been working on an updated sensor for the Apple Watch that is...
Wednesday April 13, 2022 5:03 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Meta, better known as Facebook, plans to take a nearly 50% commission on digital asset purchases made inside the "metaverse," the company has revealed, months after it had complained about the maximum 30% cut that Apple takes for purchases through the App Store.
This week, Meta announced new ways it's allowing creators to monetize and earn money from the "metaverse." One way it's enabling...
An unreleased Mac mini has been spotted within code of the latest Studio Display firmware, adding credence to rumors that Apple is working on an updated Mac mini that could debut sometime this year. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith revealed on Twitter that within iOS 15.4 for the Studio Display, a reference to "Macmini10,1" has been found. That model identifier does not match any existing...
ChargerLAB today shared alleged images of Apple's unreleased 35W power adapter with dual USB-C ports, providing a first look at the accessory's potential design.
The images suggest that the charger will have a compact design with side-by-side USB-C ports, foldable prongs, and circular indents that would provide extra grip for removing the charger from a power outlet. 35W would be suitable...
Apple has responded to Meta's plan to take a nearly 50% commission for digital asset purchases made inside the metaverse after complaining about fees in the App Store, calling the decision hypocritical.
Yesterday, it was revealed that Meta, more commonly known as Facebook, plans to take a steep 47.5% commission for digital asset purchases made inside the so-called "metaverse."
The 47.5%...
After months of rumors about a redesigned Mac mini with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, recent reports indicate that Apple has canceled its plans for a new Mac mini in 2022.
Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. It updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor...
Wednesday April 13, 2022 3:48 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Adobe has updated its professional video editing software After Effects with native M1 support, offering customers up to 3x faster render speeds on Apple's latest Macs compared to high-end Macs with Intel processors.
On M1 computers, Adobe promises up to 2x faster performance in rendering and general app responsiveness. On M1 Ultra, Apple's most high-end chip found in the Mac Studio, Adobe...