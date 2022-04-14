Satechi Launches New Dual Vertical Laptop Stand

Satechi today announced the launch of a new Dual Vertical Laptop Stand, which is an upright stand that is able to hold two laptops, two tablets, two smartphones, or any similar combination of devices vertically.



The upright design of the stand is designed to keep devices tucked away when they're not in use, for a more organized desktop space that also keeps devices protected.

Available in a space gray shade that matches well with Apple's devices, the Dual Vertical Laptop stand supports charging and using a Mac in clamshell mode.

Satechi today also announced the launch of an 8K Ultra HD High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable with support for 8K resolutions at 60Hz and 4K resolutions at 120Hz. The cable features a braided nylon design and a 24K gold-plated metal connector for both durability and a quality viewing experience.

The Dual Vertical Laptop Stand is available for $39.99, while the 8K HDMI cable is available for $29.99. Both can be purchased from the Satechi website starting today, and a 20 percent discount is available with promo code DUAL20.