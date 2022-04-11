Deals: Amazon Discounts 64GB Apple TV 4K to $169.99 ($29 Off)
Amazon today knocked the price of the 64GB Apple TV 4K down to $169.99, from $199.00. This model is sold directly from Amazon and it's in stock and ready to ship out today.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This deal now matches the same sale price of the 32GB Apple TV 4K, allowing you to double the storage of the set-top box at no extra cost. Compared to past sales, this is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the 2021 Apple TV 4K.
Apple updated the Apple TV 4K in April 2021, including an A12 Bionic processor, 4K high frame rate HDR support, and the redesigned Siri Remote. This version of the Siri Remote is larger than the previous model, and it includes a clickpad control wheel, a dedicated power button, and a side button for Siri controls.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
