Deals: Amazon Discounting Every Wi-Fi Model of the iPad Mini 6 (Up to $50 Off)

Amazon continues to offer record low discounts on Apple's iPad mini 6 lineup, and today these markdowns have reached every Wi-Fi model of the 2021 tablet. Sales start with the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini at $459.00, down from $499.00. This sale can be found at Amazon in every color, and B&H Photo is matching in Purple.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We started tracking this all-time low price on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini a few weeks ago, but this is one of the first times we've seen every color on sale. The iPad mini 6 launched last September with a larger 8.3-inch display, the A15 Bionic chip, support for the Apple Pencil 2, and a USB-C port.

You can also get an all-time low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6, priced at $599.00, down from $649.00. Amazon is again offering this iPad mini in all four colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Purple, and Pink. B&H Photo is matching the sale in Purple and Starlight.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.