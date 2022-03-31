Useful Mac Accessories Worth Checking Out

If you recently picked up a new Mac such as the Mac Studio, you may be in search of useful accessories to go along with it. In our latest YouTube video, we have once again rounded up some excellent Mac accessories that we think are worth checking out.

DockCase SSD Enclosure ($99) - The DockCase SSD Enclosure, as the name suggests, is a simple enclosure designed for an SSD. It has a small LCD that displays information about your SSD like SSD health, and DockCase says that it has built-in power loss protection and heat dissipation features. It supports M.2 NVMe SSDs.

Twelve South MagicBridge ($50) - The Twelve South MagicBridge is designed to turn the Magic Keyboard and the Magic Trackpad 2 into a single control surface for a tidier workspace. It keeps the trackpad and the keyboard from sliding apart, with the trackpad able to be positioned on the left or the right.

OWC miniStack STX (Starting at $279) - The miniStack from OWC is an add-on accessory that's designed for the Mac mini. It adds up to 18TB of extra HDD and SSD storage space, and you can buy your own storage or purchase a model with storage already built in. It includes a universal SATA HDD/SSD bay AND an NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD slot, and OWC says it is the first Thunderbolt certified Thunderbolt 4 storage solution.

Vissles LP85 Mechanical Keyboard ($119) - This ultra-thin mechanical keyboard from Vissles matches well with Apple's devices and according to Vissles, it is the world's thinnest optical-mechanical keyboard. If you like the feel of a mechanical keyboard but don't like the bulk, this may be worth checking out.

Keychron K4 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard ($69) - If you're looking for a more traditional mechanical keyboard that's also more affordable, the Keychron K4 has an excellent key feel with Gateron switches and 15 types of RGB backlighting. It's also affordable at pricing that starts at $69.

VIVO Adjustable Under Desk Mounting Platform ($55) - If you use your Mac in clamshell mode, this adjustable mounting platform from VIVO is worth checking out because it installs right under your desk and keeps your laptop out of sight and out of the way, freeing up desktop space. You can also use this as a pull out option for your laptop or other products.

OXO Good Grips Laptop Cleaner ($12) - The OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner is an ideal solution to keep your laptop from getting grimy. One side of the OXO is designed to clean fingerprints and smudges from your display, while the soft brush sweeps dirt and crumbs away from your keyboard. The brush retracts and there's a cover for the end to keep it from getting dirty when not in use.

Satechi Pro Hub Max ($99) - The Pro Hub Max from Satechi is designed to work with Apple's modern Mac models. It plugs into two USB-C ports on the side, adding additional ports for you to use. It features a USB-C PD port, 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port.

Do you have favorite Mac accessories you want to recommend to other MacRumors readers? Let us know in the comments below.