Deals: Get AirPods 3 for $149.98 ($29 Off) and AirPods Max for $439 ($110 Off)

Amazon is offering notable discounts on two models of Apple's AirPods lineup, including $29 off the AirPods 3 and $110 off the AirPods Max.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods 3

Starting with the AirPods 3, Amazon has discounted this model to $149.98, down from $179.00. As of writing only Amazon is offering this sale, and it's shipped and sold directly by Amazon.

Compared to previous sales, this is about $10 off from the lowest price we've ever tracked on the AirPods 3. However, that all-time low price hasn't reappeared since January, so today's deal is a solid second-best option for those in the market for the third-generation AirPods.



AirPods Max

Next, Amazon also has a good deal on the AirPods Max, which you can get for $439.00, down from $549.00. This deal is available in Pink, Silver, and Sky Blue.

Just like the AirPods 3 deal, this offer on the AirPods Max is about $10 off from the Amazon all-time low price. The AirPods Max is shipped and sold directly by Amazon as well, and all three colors are in stock to ship this week.

