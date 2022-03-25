Apple Again Rewarding Some Engineers With Up to $200K in Stock Bonuses

Apple is again providing stock bonuses to some engineers in order to encourage them to stay with the company, reports Bloomberg. Select hardware and software engineers are receiving bonuses of up to $200k, a rare offering from Apple.



Back in December, Apple provided up to $180,000 in bonuses to select engineers in silicon design, hardware, and operations, while the new bonuses are going to both hardware and software engineers. The source who told Bloomberg about the new round of bonuses said that fewer engineers are receiving the special grant this time around.

The bonuses, ranging from $100,000 to $200,000, have been provided in the form of restricted stock units that are set to vest over the course of four years provided the employees stay with Apple and do not take jobs at other companies.

Apple has been providing bonuses to encourage employee retention and to prevent other companies like Meta from poaching its top talent.