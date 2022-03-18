Apple Highlights iPad Air M1 Chip, Colors and Other Features in New Ad
It is the official launch day for the updated M1 iPad Air and 5G iPhone SE, which means Apple is beginning to advertise its new products. On its YouTube channel, Apple today shared an ad focused on the new iPad Air.
Called "Election," the spot features a group of students using the iPad Air to create campaigns for a high school election. The iPad Air's camera, Apple Pencil
support, 5G connectivity, messaging, keyboard compatibility, and other features are shown off.
Introducing the new iPad Air. Supercharged by the Apple M1 chip. In five amazing colors. 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 5G. (Cellular models subject to availability. Accessories sold separately.) 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. And, of course, it works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.
"Your next computer is not a computer," reads the tagline for the video. Apple has used this phrasing in the past for various iPads, including the iPad Pro. The iPad Air is now quite similar to the iPad Pro as both tablets feature the same M1 chip and Center Stage camera setup.
Pricing on the iPad Air begins at $599 and it is available from Apple's website and Apple retail stores.
