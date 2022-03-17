First Mac Studio and Studio Display Orders Begin Arriving to Customers in Australia and New Zealand

by

It is officially March 18 in Australia and New Zealand, which means that it's Mac Studio and Studio Display launch day. Customers in these countries are always the first to get their hands on new devices, and Apple's new studio devices are being delivered.

mac studio studio display duo
The ‌Mac Studio‌ and Studio Display are starting to arrive to customers who pre-ordered when the devices went up for sale following the "Peek Performance" event, and customers will soon begin to share their photos on Twitter, Instagram, and the MacRumors forums.

New Zealand does not have Apple Stores, so Australian customers will be the first who are able to pick up a Studio Display or ‌Mac Studio‌ at a retail location, provided Apple has stock. Availability in Australia will give us an idea of what we can expect from other stores worldwide.

Apple will likely sell stock configurations of the Studio Display and the ‌Mac Studio‌ at its retail stores, with pricing beginning at $1,599 for the Studio Display and $1,999 for the ‌Mac Studio‌. Supplies of both devices were limited on ordering day, so retail stores may also have limited quantities.

If you try to order a ‌Mac Studio‌ or Studio Display online, the order won't ship until April, so a retail store is now the only way to get a launch day device.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales of the MacBook Pro will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and then North America. Apple Stores‌ globally are opening up right around 9:00 or 10:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.

Today also marks the delivery of the first iPhone SE and iPad Air models, though those are mostly iterative updates and not quite as exciting as the new studio product lines.

Have a new ‌Mac Studio‌ or Studio Display? Share pictures below and let us know what you think of your new device.

Next Article:

"First Studio Displays are being returned in New Zealand and Australia"
Congratulations (I guess) to those customers... but why do we need this thread?

Customers order and get things delivered.
will love to read impressions/reviews from real people ...
Congratulations to the people in Australia and New Zealand. Ya'll are so lucky. ???

I can't wait till we start to see real usage and impression from the general public :) Let the unboxing begin ?
20 years later this is probably the closest we’ve gotten to Job’s vision for the G4 cube. A computer positioned between consumer macs and high-end workstations contained in a miniaturized cube.

Blue iPad Air (5th gen) looks really beautiful IRL. Much better than 4th gen.
