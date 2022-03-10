MacRumors Giveaway: Win a New Mac Studio From GRID Studio

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the new Mac Studio from Apple, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a new M1 Max ‌Mac Studio‌ or one of GRID Studio's deconstructed Apple device art pieces.



GRID Studio is known for creating art from vintage Apple devices that are an important part of Apple's history. Each device is disassembled, and the components are artfully displayed behind a glass frame that can be hung on the wall of any Apple fan.



Because GRID Studio works with classic Apple devices, there won't be any deconstructed ‌Mac Studio‌ art pieces for sale for some time, but there are plenty of other offerings on the GRID Studio website, with prices starting at around $40 and going up depending on complexity.

The GRID 1, for example, is one of GRID Studio's most popular pieces because it features an original iPhone, perhaps the most important device in Apple's history. Priced at $400, the GRID 1 is often sold out, but GRID Studio has a new series of GRID 1 pieces coming later in March.



Measuring in at 13x13x8, the GRID 1 features a torn apart ‌iPhone‌ with all of the internal components separated out and labeled so you can see everything that made the original ‌iPhone‌ so special at a glance. The shell of the ‌iPhone‌ is displayed next to individual components that include the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, circuit board, ear piece, and other components.



Each piece of GRID art highlights what was important about the featured ‌iPhone‌. With the $140 GRID iPhone 4S, for example, there's a clear look at the classic squared-off edges that Apple recently brought back for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, along with the circular volume buttons and the A5 chipset.

If you have a favorite classic ‌iPhone‌, there's a good chance that GRID has taken it apart. In addition to the original ‌iPhone‌, there are also GRID pieces for everything up to the ‌iPhone‌ X, along with A-series chips like the A5X, the Apple Watch, the Magic Mouse, and more.



The $269 GRID iPhone X is interesting because the ‌iPhone‌ X was Apple's first ‌iPhone‌ with a notch and the Face ID facial recognition system. You can see the ‌Face ID‌ components laid out next to other ‌iPhone‌ X parts like the dual-lens camera, Taptic Engine, and A11 Bionic chip.

Every GRID Studio piece includes all of the original parts of the device, but the company does not use real batteries to prevent any issues with the battery expanding or exploding with age. GRID's artwork is perfect for an office decoration or as a gift for an Apple fan. Disassembled devices are attractive to look at, informative, and offer a fun glimpse into Apple's history.

One grand prize winner will receive an ‌M1 Max‌ ‌Mac Studio‌ with 10-core GPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD, plus a GRID 1 that features the original ‌iPhone‌. A second prize winner will receive the GRID ‌iPhone‌ X, a third prize winner will receive the GRID ‌iPhone‌ 4S, and three additional winners will receive the GRID A5X.



To enter to win our giveaway for one of GRID Studio's art pieces, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (March 10) at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 17. The winners will be chosen randomly on March 17 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.