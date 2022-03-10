MacRumors Giveaway: Win a New Mac Studio From GRID Studio

by

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the new Mac Studio from Apple, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a new M1 Max ‌Mac Studio‌ or one of GRID Studio's deconstructed Apple device art pieces.

Grid 4S
GRID Studio is known for creating art from vintage Apple devices that are an important part of Apple's history. Each device is disassembled, and the components are artfully displayed behind a glass frame that can be hung on the wall of any Apple fan.

grid frame all
Because GRID Studio works with classic Apple devices, there won't be any deconstructed ‌Mac Studio‌ art pieces for sale for some time, but there are plenty of other offerings on the GRID Studio website, with prices starting at around $40 and going up depending on complexity.

The GRID 1, for example, is one of GRID Studio's most popular pieces because it features an original iPhone, perhaps the most important device in Apple's history. Priced at $400, the GRID 1 is often sold out, but GRID Studio has a new series of GRID 1 pieces coming later in March.

Grid 1
Measuring in at 13x13x8, the GRID 1 features a torn apart ‌iPhone‌ with all of the internal components separated out and labeled so you can see everything that made the original ‌iPhone‌ so special at a glance. The shell of the ‌iPhone‌ is displayed next to individual components that include the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, circuit board, ear piece, and other components.

Grid iPhone 4S
Each piece of GRID art highlights what was important about the featured ‌iPhone‌. With the $140 GRID iPhone 4S, for example, there's a clear look at the classic squared-off edges that Apple recently brought back for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, along with the circular volume buttons and the A5 chipset.

If you have a favorite classic ‌iPhone‌, there's a good chance that GRID has taken it apart. In addition to the original ‌iPhone‌, there are also GRID pieces for everything up to the ‌iPhone‌ X, along with A-series chips like the A5X, the Apple Watch, the Magic Mouse, and more.

Grid A5X
The $269 GRID iPhone X is interesting because the ‌iPhone‌ X was Apple's first ‌iPhone‌ with a notch and the Face ID facial recognition system. You can see the ‌Face ID‌ components laid out next to other ‌iPhone‌ X parts like the dual-lens camera, Taptic Engine, and A11 Bionic chip.

Every GRID Studio piece includes all of the original parts of the device, but the company does not use real batteries to prevent any issues with the battery expanding or exploding with age. GRID's artwork is perfect for an office decoration or as a gift for an Apple fan. Disassembled devices are attractive to look at, informative, and offer a fun glimpse into Apple's history.

Grid iPhone 2G

One grand prize winner will receive an ‌M1 Max‌ ‌Mac Studio‌ with 10-core GPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD, plus a GRID 1 that features the original ‌iPhone‌. A second prize winner will receive the GRID ‌iPhone‌ X, a third prize winner will receive the GRID ‌iPhone‌ 4S, and three additional winners will receive the GRID A5X.

mac studio front
To enter to win our giveaway for one of GRID Studio's art pieces, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

GRID Studio Giveaway
The contest will run from today (March 10) at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 17. The winners will be chosen randomly on March 17 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

Top Rated Comments

Rafterman Avatar
Rafterman
35 minutes ago at 10:11 am
I never win crap.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sir_Macs_A_Lot Avatar
Sir_Macs_A_Lot
29 minutes ago at 10:17 am
As much as I am a fan of art...I'll be taking the M1 Max Mac Studio instead, please.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zandros Avatar
Zandros
28 minutes ago at 10:18 am
It's ironic how you need to enable third-party cookies on an Apple-focused site to participate in their competitions. You know they are blocked by default, right, Macrumors?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
QCassidy352 Avatar
QCassidy352
19 minutes ago at 10:26 am

I never win crap.
I’ve been on this site 19 years and haven’t won a thing… maybe I’m due?? ;)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
13 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Seeing as I was able to successfully order one of the original iPhone pieces Grid just re-released (I think last week?), I’m hoping for the Mac Studio. Awesome giveaway. Good luck all.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dysamoria Avatar
dysamoria
12 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Uh... I’m all for art... I try to be an artist sometimes myself... but the cost of these things as working tools is so high that I would always rather have a working machine than one disassembled and turned into an art project. ??‍♂️

EDIT: Nevermind. Reading comprehension fail. Or skimming. Not sure which. The Mac Studio prize isn’t turned into an art display. But I still don’t want to add myself to yet another mailing list, so...

EDIT 2: ... then again, I’m poor and have no chance of not being poor, so, sacrifice of email address is less expensive than buying a lottery ticket. I hate my life.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

march 2022 event coverage

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio, and More

Tuesday March 8, 2022 9:01 am PST by
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
Read Full Article1472 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Face ID Dual-Hole Design to Be Limited to iPhone 14 Pro Models in 2022, But Expanding to All iPhones in 2023

Monday March 7, 2022 11:25 am PST by
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera. We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
Read Full Article117 comments
f1646763971

M1 Ultra Outperforms 28-Core Intel Mac Pro in First Leaked Benchmark

Tuesday March 8, 2022 2:11 pm PST by
The first benchmark for Apple's M1 Ultra chip popped up on Geekbench following today's event, confirming that the doubled-up M1 Max is indeed able to outperform the highest-end Mac Pro as Apple claims. Labeled Mac13,2, the Mac Studio with 20-core M1 Ultra that was benchmarked earned a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055. Comparatively, the highest-end Mac Pro with...
Read Full Article273 comments
studio display renders

Cheaper 27-Inch 'Studio Display' Reportedly Coming at Tomorrow's Apple Event

Monday March 7, 2022 7:41 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited consumer-level display, reportedly set to be called the "Studio Display," will launch tomorrow during Apple's "Peek Performance" event, according to a new rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani. In a video showcasing renders alleged to be the upcoming "Mac Studio," Miani also shares renders of the "Studio Display." According to the YouTuber who has an unverified track record...
Read Full Article269 comments
macbook air rounded mock orange

Kuo: 2022 MacBook Air to Feature M1 Chip, More Color Options and All-New Design

Tuesday March 8, 2022 4:47 pm PST by
Following today's event that saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided some detail on the MacBook Air, another Mac product that we're expecting to see refreshed later in the year. According to Kuo, the 2022 MacBook Air will have an all-new form factor design and more color options. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will not...
Read Full Article203 comments
Peek Performance Feature

Four Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now – New Models Are Imminent

Saturday March 5, 2022 7:00 am PST by
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch. Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Read Full Article
m2 feature purple

Evidence of M2 Apple Silicon Chip Spotted Ahead of Apple Event on Tuesday

Sunday March 6, 2022 6:39 am PST by
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Read Full Article113 comments
studio display and mac studio

Gurman: 'Mac Studio' Mac Mini/Mac Pro Hybrid and New Display With A-Series Chip Are 'Ready to Go'

Monday March 7, 2022 3:07 pm PST by
Apple could unveil a new "Mac Studio" machine and a new display that runs iOS at the March 8 event, according to a last minute confirmation from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the Mac Studio and a "new monitor running iOS are "ready to go" and will likely be debuting tomorrow. Earlier today, YouTuber Luke Miani shared renders of what he claims is the "Mac Studio,"...
Read Full Article344 comments