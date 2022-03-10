New Video Offers First Hands-On Look at New Green and Alpine Green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Colors

A new video posted to Twitter has offered a first hands-on look at Apple's new green iPhone 13 and the Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro color options announced earlier this week.



Following a tradition it started in 2021, Apple this week introduced new iPhone colors for the spring. The company unveiled only a new purple color for the iPhone 12 last year, but this year introduced two colors for the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ - a standard green and Alpine Green.

A video posted on Twitter has offered a hands-on look at the new color options. The green ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini offers a rich, forest-type green, while the Alpine Green is lighter and more similar to the Midnight Green from the iPhone 11 Pro.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order ‌‌iPhone 13 Pro‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 13 Pro‌‌ Max in alpine green, and ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ mini in green, beginning at 5 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.