Mac Pro Now Starts With 512GB of Storage and Radeon Pro W5500X Graphics
Apple this week upgraded its base model Mac Pro to include 512GB of storage and AMD's Radeon Pro W5500X graphics for the same $5,999 starting price. Previously, this configuration included 256GB of storage and Radeon Pro 580X graphics. These changes apply to both the tower and rack versions of the Mac Pro.
As we previously reported, Apple has also made AMD Radeon Pro W6600X graphics available as a $300 upgrade option for the Mac Pro.
Released in December 2019, the Mac Pro continues to use Intel's Xeon processors, but Apple confirmed during its "Peek Performance" event on Tuesday that an Apple silicon version of the high-end desktop computer is planned. Apple did not provide a release timeframe or any additional details about the future Mac Pro.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that an Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro will have two chip options, including one with a 20-core CPU and a 64-core GPU and the other with a 40-core CPU and a 128-core GPU.
Popular Stories
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch.
Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event.
As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera.
We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
Apple's long-awaited consumer-level display, reportedly set to be called the "Studio Display," will launch tomorrow during Apple's "Peek Performance" event, according to a new rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani. In a video showcasing renders alleged to be the upcoming "Mac Studio," Miani also shares renders of the "Studio Display." According to the YouTuber who has an unverified track record...
It's finally time! After several months of quiet, Apple is ready to ramp things up again with its first event of 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8.
Unsurprisingly, our top stories for this week are centered around the event, and they include the announcement itself, our overviews of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at the event, and even some last-minute rumors, so read on for...
Renders alleged to be the "Mac Studio," described as a hybrid between a Mac Pro and Mac mini, have surfaced online just a day before Apple holds its "Peek Performance" event, where at least one new Mac is expected to be announced. The renders were shared by YouTuber Luke Miani, and shows a design similar to the Mac mini, with a very similar footprint but approximately four-inches tall...
Apple could unveil a new "Mac Studio" machine and a new display that runs iOS at the March 8 event, according to a last minute confirmation from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the Mac Studio and a "new monitor running iOS are "ready to go" and will likely be debuting tomorrow.
Earlier today, YouTuber Luke Miani shared renders of what he claims is the "Mac Studio,"...
Top Rated Comments