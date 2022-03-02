Deals: Take Up to $150 Off Apple's 24-Inch iMac, Starting at $1,199 for 7-Core GPU/256GB

Today on Amazon you can get four of Apple's 24-inch M1 iMacs at up to $150 off their original prices, including the 7-core GPU and 8-core GPU 256GB models. Both of these iMacs have two colors on sale, and all are in stock and sold directly from Amazon.

Starting with the entry-level 7-core GPU/256GB model, this iMac is available for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This $100 off sale is available in Blue and Pink, and it's a match of the all-time low price on this version of the 24-inch iMac.

Secondly, you can save on the 8-core GPU/256GB 24-inch iMac, priced at $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in Silver and Orange, and it's another record low price for the 24-inch iMac.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.