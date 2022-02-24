Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 512GB) Drops to New Low Price of $2,299

We've tracked a few deals on the 14-inch MacBook Pro over the past few weeks, but discounts on the 16-inch version of the 2021 MacBook Pro have been less frequent. However, today Amazon has the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16-core GPU, 512GB) for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $200 off, this is the best price we've ever seen on this model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's only available in Space Gray, and at the time of writing only Amazon is offering this discount.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.