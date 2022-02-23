Deals: Apple's 64GB iPad Mini 6 Available for Record Low Price of $459

Following a few deals on the cellular models of the iPad mini 6 earlier this year, Amazon now has the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $459.00, down from $499.00. This sale is only available in Space Gray, and it's in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.

Compared to previous sales, this is an all-time low price on this model of the iPad mini 6. The Starlight color is also being discounted on Amazon, but its sale isn't as steep and is priced at $474.00.

Anyone looking for more storage can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $599.00, down from $649.00. This is another sale that we started tracking a few weeks ago, and it's the best price we've ever seen on this model as well.

