Deals: Apple's 64GB iPad Mini 6 Available for Record Low Price of $459
Following a few deals on the cellular models of the iPad mini 6 earlier this year, Amazon now has the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $459.00, down from $499.00. This sale is only available in Space Gray, and it's in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Compared to previous sales, this is an all-time low price on this model of the iPad mini 6. The Starlight color is also being discounted on Amazon, but its sale isn't as steep and is priced at $474.00.
Anyone looking for more storage can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $599.00, down from $649.00. This is another sale that we started tracking a few weeks ago, and it's the best price we've ever seen on this model as well.
For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
