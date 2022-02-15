Deals: Buy Parallels Desktop 17 and Get Nine Mac Apps for Free in New Bundle

Parallels today introduced a new premium Mac app bundle, which includes nine macOS apps when you purchase Parallels Desktop 17. The bundle will remain on sale through the end of the month and is available to new and existing Parallels customers.

Apps in the bundle include the following: Parallels Desktop 17, 1Password Families, AdRemover, Fantastical, Acronis Cyber Protect Premium, MindManager Essentials, Parallels Access, Cardhop, Parallels Toolbox, and Intego Mac Internet Security X9. Several of the apps in the bundle are one year subscriptions that are only valid for new customers, so be sure to read more about the bundle on Parallels' website.

New customers can purchase the bundle starting at $79.99 for Parallels Desktop 17 Standard Edition. The Parallels Desktop 17 Pro Edition and Business Edition are available at $99.99/year. When purchasing any version of Parallels Desktop 17, you'll get the nine other apps at no extra cost.

Existing customers can upgrade to Parallels Desktop 17 Standard Edition for a one-time payment of $49.99. Pro Edition options are available in the form of an annual subscription at $49.99/year, or $4.16/month.

1Password Families (1 Year) - $60 value

Fantastical Premium (1 Year) - $39.99 value

MindManager Essentials (1 Year) - $99 value

Cardhop Premium (1 Year) - $39.99 value

Intego Mac Internet Security X9 (1 Year) - $49.99 value

Ad Remover (1 Year) - $39.99 value

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office Premium (1 Year) - $189.99 value

Parallels Access (1 Year) - $20.00 value

Parallels Toolbox (1 Year) - $20.00 value

