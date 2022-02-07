Apple Fined Another 5 Million Euros by Dutch Competition Regulator Over Dating App Payment Requirements

The Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has fined Apple five million euros for a third consecutive week for allegedly failing to satisfy the requirements it set regarding alternative payment systems for dating apps, according to Reuters.



The ACM today said it has still not received enough information from Apple to assess whether Apple has properly complied with the order, the report states. The competition regulator will continue to fine Apple five million euros per week, up to a maximum of 50 million euros, until it finds the company has come into compliance.

Last month, the ACM said that Apple had "raised several barriers" for dating apps looking to offer alternative payment systems in the Netherlands. For example, developers must submit an entitlement request form on Apple's website, and the entitlement can only be used with a new app binary distributed solely on the App Store in the Netherlands.

The ACM said Apple is also forcing dating apps to choose between the App Store's standard in-app purchase system or alternative payment systems. The regulator said that dating apps must be able to offer both options in the Netherlands.

Apple provided additional details for dating apps wishing to offer alternative payment systems in the Netherlands last week, including that it will charge a 27% commission on transactions made in dating apps that use alternative payment systems.

Apple has appealed the ACM's order, arguing that alternative payment systems in the App Store pose privacy and security risks for customers. Apple also said it will be unable to assist customers with refund requests, subscription management, and other issues encountered when purchasing digital goods and services through alternative systems.