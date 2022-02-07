Apple Fined Another 5 Million Euros by Dutch Competition Regulator Over Dating App Payment Requirements
The Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has fined Apple five million euros for a third consecutive week for allegedly failing to satisfy the requirements it set regarding alternative payment systems for dating apps, according to Reuters.
The ACM today said it has still not received enough information from Apple to assess whether Apple has properly complied with the order, the report states. The competition regulator will continue to fine Apple five million euros per week, up to a maximum of 50 million euros, until it finds the company has come into compliance.
Last month, the ACM said that Apple had "raised several barriers" for dating apps looking to offer alternative payment systems in the Netherlands. For example, developers must submit an entitlement request form on Apple's website, and the entitlement can only be used with a new app binary distributed solely on the App Store in the Netherlands.
The ACM said Apple is also forcing dating apps to choose between the App Store's standard in-app purchase system or alternative payment systems. The regulator said that dating apps must be able to offer both options in the Netherlands.
Apple provided additional details for dating apps wishing to offer alternative payment systems in the Netherlands last week, including that it will charge a 27% commission on transactions made in dating apps that use alternative payment systems.
Apple has appealed the ACM's order, arguing that alternative payment systems in the App Store pose privacy and security risks for customers. Apple also said it will be unable to assist customers with refund requests, subscription management, and other issues encountered when purchasing digital goods and services through alternative systems.
Popular Stories
Apple is planning to unveil an updated version of the iPhone SE with 5G and a new iPad Air at an event that's set to take place in March, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is said to be targeting Tuesday, March 8 for the iPhone SE event. As we have heard several times before, the new iPhone SE will look similar to the 2020 version that's modeled after the iPhone 8, but it will feature...
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support.
Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's unclear if that Mac would be introduced at Apple's event. This...
Things are definitely starting to heat up as we head toward Apple's first media event of 2022, and it looks like we may now have a date! We should be getting a few product introductions at the event, but there's lots more coming later in the year.
Also this week, we took a closer look at the new Universal Control feature that's in beta right now, comparing it to the existing Sidecar feature...
Apple is rolling out new product pages for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro that provide a simplified overview of each device's key features.
The new product pages went live in late January and as of today are prominently linked to from the top menu bar on the iPhone page of Apple's website in the United States, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, and several other countries. Due to browser...
Apple suppliers have started production of a new fifth-generation iPad Air and third-generation iPhone SE, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara.
Citing reliable sources in China, the report claims that the new iPhone SE will retain the same chassis design as the current model released in 2020, and the device will apparently continue to lack support for MagSafe accessories. Key features of...
Earlier this week, MacRumors reported on a OneDrive for Mac update that has caused upset among users of the cloud storage service, partly due to alleged bugs it has introduced but mainly because the new version no longer allows users to opt out of its cloud-based Files On-Demand feature, which was previously an optional setting.
In an update to its original blog post introducing this aspect...
Top Rated Comments